Make 37 Military Hospital an exclusive facility of excellence – Finance Minister – BusinessGhana
|
Make 37 Military Hospital an exclusive facility of excellence – Finance Minister
BusinessGhana
The Minister of Finance, Mr Ken Ofori-Atta, has urged the management of the 37 Military Hospital to craft a new administrative model that will ensure that the facility delivers robust healthcare services. He said that way, the institution would become …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!