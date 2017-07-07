Malabu oil deal: Jonathan’s invitation a distraction from Buhari’s illness – Reno Omokri

Former Special Assistant to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan on New Media, Reno Omokri, has spoken on the invitation extended to his former boss by the House on Reps to testify in the ongoing Malabu oil deal probe. Omokri said it was a “distraction” from President Muhammadu Buhari’s absence. He tweeted: “When you do not see the […]

Malabu oil deal: Jonathan’s invitation a distraction from Buhari’s illness – Reno Omokri

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

