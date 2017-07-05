Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Malabu Oil Scandal : House of Reps summons Goodluck Jonathan

Posted on Jul 5, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Former President, Goodluck Jonathan has been summoned by the House of Representatives Ad-hoc Committee on OPL 245 to testify in the ongoing investigation over the Malabu Oil deal. According to the committee  investigation into the OPL 245 saga has started it was drawing to a close to the end. It then stated that in the …

The post Malabu Oil Scandal : House of Reps summons Goodluck Jonathan appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.