Malabu Oil Scandal : House of Reps summons Goodluck Jonathan

Former President, Goodluck Jonathan has been summoned by the House of Representatives Ad-hoc Committee on OPL 245 to testify in the ongoing investigation over the Malabu Oil deal. According to the committee investigation into the OPL 245 saga has started it was drawing to a close to the end. It then stated that in the …

The post Malabu Oil Scandal : House of Reps summons Goodluck Jonathan appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

