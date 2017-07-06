Malema files court papers challenging constitutionality of Trespassing Act – News24
Malema files court papers challenging constitutionality of Trespassing Act
Johannesburg – The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) filed papers in the High Court in Pretoria on Wednesday challenging the constitutionality of the Trespassing Act. The application comes on the backfoot of the land invasion case which EFF leader …
