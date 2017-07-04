Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

‘Defiant’ Malema seeks High Court order to declare land invasion charges unconstitutional – News24

Posted on Jul 4, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


News24

'Defiant' Malema seeks High Court order to declare land invasion charges unconstitutional
News24
Newcastle – Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has dismissed land invasion charges against him as a ruse to stifle the land debate and has remained firm with the way he views the issue. "Our call still stands: People must occupy land.
Malema 'incitement' case postponed againCitizen
Malema again calls for people to occupy land, heads to High Court against chargesThe South African
Malema slams waste of time‚ money after 'land grab' case adjournedTimes LIVE
Independent Online –East Coast Radio –Newcastle Advertiser –Northern Natal Courier
all 24 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.