MallforAfrica, others partner 500 start-ups to showcase Nigeria, Africa investments – Vanguard

Posted on Jul 5, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

MallforAfrica, others partner 500 start-ups to showcase Nigeria, Africa investments
Vanguard
MALLForAfrica.com, Ingressive and African Technology Foundation (ATF) are partnering about 500 start-ups to organise the “Geek on a Plane” tour, designed to showcase investment opportunities within Nigeria and Africa economic stratosphere.
