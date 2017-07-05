Man 40, gets 2 years jail term for stealing goat

A Pankshin Magistrates’ Court in Plateau, on Wednesday, sentenced a 40-year-old man to two years imprisonment for stealing his neighbour’s goat valued N40, 000. The convict, Lavwet Kelap of Tal district, stole the goat belonging to one Buler Nengwer, but he was arrested in a market at Mikang Local Government, where he sold it for […]

