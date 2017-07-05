Man allegedly kills wife for locking his manhood with charms

A 52-year-old man, Andrea Mukwendi, from Doma, Zimbabwe has allegedly killed his wife after claiming she locked his manhood with charms, thereby reducing his bedroom performance. Mukwendi, of Plot 14 in Mhangura was arraigned before Chinhoyi Magistrate Patience Chirimo and charged with murder. The Prosecuting, Eugine Moyo told the court that “Mukwendi had a marital […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

