Man allegedly kills wife for locking his manhood with charms

Posted on Jul 5, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A 52-year-old man, Andrea Mukwendi, from Doma, Zimbabwe has allegedly killed his wife after claiming she locked his manhood with charms, thereby reducing his bedroom performance. Mukwendi, of Plot 14 in Mhangura was arraigned before Chinhoyi Magistrate Patience Chirimo and charged with murder. The Prosecuting, Eugine Moyo told the court that “Mukwendi had a marital […]

