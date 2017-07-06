Man allegedly Strangles wife to Death after Impregnating House help in Jos

The Plateau Police Command on Thursday confirmed the arrest of a 40-year-old man, Victor Dashit, who allegedly strangled his eight months pregnant wife, Irene to death. “Victor is in our custody and investigation is on-going. We shall soon take him to court,” its spokesman, Terna Tyopev, told NAN in Jos. He said that Dashit, a staff […]

The post Man allegedly Strangles wife to Death after Impregnating House help in Jos appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

