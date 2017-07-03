Pages Navigation Menu

Man arraigned in court for stealing N2million

Posted on Jul 3, 2017

A 26-year-old man identified as Frank Godwill, has been arraigned before before an Ota Magistrates Court in Ogun for allegedly stealing N2 million entrusted in his care. The Prosecutor, Sgt. Chudu Gbesi, told the court that the accused committed the offence between Jan. 22 and April 24 at Poultry Bus-Stop, Ijako, Ota. Gbesi said that …

