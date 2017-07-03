Man arraigned in court for stealing N2million

A 26-year-old man identified as Frank Godwill, has been arraigned before before an Ota Magistrates Court in Ogun for allegedly stealing N2 million entrusted in his care. The Prosecutor, Sgt. Chudu Gbesi, told the court that the accused committed the offence between Jan. 22 and April 24 at Poultry Bus-Stop, Ijako, Ota. Gbesi said that …

The post Man arraigned in court for stealing N2million appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

