Man arrested for having sex with 4 boys through the anus in Niger State (Pictured)

According to Online reports, Niger state Police Command have arrested one Mustapha Abdullahi, 32, for allegedly having unlawful sexual intercourse with four young boys ages 12 to 15 through their anus. Suspect has been charged to court.

