Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Man attempts suicide after his wife gave birth to quadruplets

Posted on Jul 9, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A 22-year-old Ghanaian farmer identified as Amadu Razak has attempted to commit suicide after his 19 year-old  wife gave birth to a set of quadruplets. The farmer Razak and his wife who are from Bodada in the Jasikan District of the Volta region were blessed with all girls. The beautiful girls were delivered through a …

The post Man attempts suicide after his wife gave birth to quadruplets appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.