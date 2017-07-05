Man bags 3 years imprisonment over N5.8m fraud

An Osun Magistrate’s Court sitting in Ile-Ife on Tuesday sentenced one Olayinka Awofisoye, 33, to three years imprisonment over N5.8million fraud. Magistrate Olalekan Ijiyode, who handed down the sentence, said it would serve as a deterrent to others. The magistrate, however, ordered that the sentence should start from the time of the convict’s arraignment. …

