Man bags 6 weeks imprisonment for beating woman

A Gudu Upper Area Court, Abuja, on Tuesday sentenced one Collins Okorodudu to six weeks imprisonment for beating up a woman. The judge, Alhaji Umar Kagarko, however, gave Okorodudu an option of N6, 000 fine, and also ordered him to pay N25, 000 compensation to the complainant, one Titus Mercy. He warned the convict to […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

