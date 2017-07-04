Pages Navigation Menu

Man bags 6 weeks imprisonment for beating woman

Posted on Jul 4, 2017

A Gudu Upper Area Court, Abuja, on Tuesday sentenced one Collins Okorodudu to six weeks imprisonment for beating up a woman. The judge, Alhaji Umar Kagarko, however, gave Okorodudu an option of N6, 000 fine, and also ordered him to pay N25, 000 compensation to the complainant, one Titus Mercy. He warned the convict to […]

