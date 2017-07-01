Man beaten by Nigerian Navy personnel in Ondo

About six Nigerian Navy Secondary School personnel on Saturday beat a man and a Corps Member in Ondo state.

According to an eyewitness the incident happened in Idoani in Ose LGA of Ondo State around 9:30am.

He said the Navy Secondary School recruit personnel came to the Idoani’s First Bank to make withdrawal at the ATM Machine.

But that the queue at the ATM Machine was long owing to the fact that it was a market day.

Eyewitness said: ‘everybody was on the queue when about six Nigeria Navy Secondary School recruit personnel came around 9:30 abort the line to make withdrawal

‘One of them alighted first from their Coaster bus, worked toward the ATM machine without seeking permission from those on the queue to make withdrawal but the man in front of the ATM machine queue pleaded that he had been there since 5am and that six of them could not make withdrawal at the same time’

The Eyewitness further said ‘next thing we saw was that one of them (Navy Secondary School personnel) slapped the man on the face and others joined in beating the man.

‘It seem the branch manager saw what was going on through his CCTV camera he came out to ask what was happening and why were they beating the man. A Corp Member explained to the branch manager what had happened and he took his phone and called the Commander of Nigeria Navy secondary Imeri.

‘After the branch manager Left. The Naval person slapped the Corps Member for narrating the incident to the bank manage.’

The post Man beaten by Nigerian Navy personnel in Ondo appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

