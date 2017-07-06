Pages Navigation Menu

Man Breaks Down In Tears After He Was Caught Stealing Fufu in Cross River

Posted on Jul 6, 2017

This is the moment a man was caught stealing a bowl of fufu in Ikom, cross river state.

The fufu thief, who identified himself as a graduate – burst into hot tears after he was asked to carry the bowl, knowing fully well that his captors might serve him jungle justice.

