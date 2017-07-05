Pages Navigation Menu

Man dumps mum’s dead body in the street because he can’t afford to bury her

Posted on Jul 5, 2017 in News

A dead mother was found decomposing on the street after her son dumped her on the side of the road because he couldn’t afford to bury her. The unnamed 70-year-old had ‘fluids oozing from her body’ after being left by her unemployed son, 30, who had initially kept his mum for three days in his […]

