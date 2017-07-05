Man dumps mum’s dead body in the street because he can’t afford to bury her

A dead mother was found decomposing on the street after her son dumped her on the side of the road because he couldn’t afford to bury her. The unnamed 70-year-old had ‘fluids oozing from her body’ after being left by her unemployed son, 30, who had initially kept his mum for three days in his […]

The post Man dumps mum’s dead body in the street because he can’t afford to bury her appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

