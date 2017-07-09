Man Flees After Allegedly Killing His Friend in Unguwar Shanu, Kaduna State

A manhunt has been launched for a young man identified as Ibrahim Idris alias ‘Master’ who allegedly slit the throat of his friend, Ibrahim Muhammadu a.k.a Mai-Kauri with a sharp knife in Unguwar Shanu, Kaduna state.

A Kaduna resident who shared the story, Sani Ammani said the incident happened on Friday 7th day of July, 2017. According to him, the suspected murderer fled after committing the

