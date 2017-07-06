Man jailed for kicking woman down Berlin underground stairs

A 28-year-old man who was caught on video kicking a woman down the stairs at Berlin underground station was on Thursday sentenced to two years and 11 months in prison. A German capital court ruled that the man forcefully kicked the female student from behind in October 2016 at Hermannstrasse underground station, south of the […]

