Man kills 8-month pregnant wife after impregnating housemaid in Plateau

Jul 6, 2017

The Plateau State Police Command has arrested a 40-year-old man, identified as Victor Dashit for allegedly strangling his eight-month pregnant wife, Irene. The suspect carried out the act after impregnated their house-maid. Spokesperson of the command, Terna Tyopev told reporters in Jos that Dashit, a staff of the National Industrial Court, Jos who resides at […]

