Man Stripped Completely Naked After Making The Penis Of A Man Who Refused To Give Money To Disappear In Abia State (Photos)

According to reports, a man allegedly made the manh00d of a man he begged money to disappear at MCC Junction along Umuocham Road in Aba, Abia state. The supposed victim raised alarm that his manh00d has disappeared after the man shook him for saying he had no money to give.

The suspect was immediately nabbed, beaten and stripped unclad by a large crowd before he was rescued and taken away by policemen to the station…

