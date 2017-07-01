Pages Navigation Menu

Man Stripped Naked ‘For Making Man’s Penis Disappear’ in Abia

A man got stripped naked today for allegedly making a man’s penis disappear after he touched him. The bizarre incident occurred at MCC Junction along Umuocham Road in Aba, Abia state.

The alleged ritualist was surrounded by an angry mob and almost lynched before the police intervened.

