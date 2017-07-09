Man Takes Pictures With UNILAG Lecturer’s Awards, Uses It To Deceive Nigerians

The young man pictured below sneaked into the office of a UNILAG Lecturer, Professor Ibrahim Oreagba of the Department of Therapeutics and Toxicology.

Unknowing to him, the lecturer’s name is clearly shown on the awards as seen in the photo below.

Funny enough, he has used it to deceive some Nigerians, including Davido.

