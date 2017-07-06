Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Man to spend 4 years in prison for drug trafficking

Posted on Jul 6, 2017 in Crime | 0 comments

Justice Nathaniel Ayo-Emmanuel of the Federal High Court Ibadan, on Thursday sentenced Aderemi Ojo, to four years in prison for unlawful dealing in Indian Hemp. Ayo-Emmanuel said he convicted Ojo based on the evidence before him as well as plea of guilt made by the convict. “In order to curb the increasing rate of drug trafficking in the society, Ojo is hereby, sentenced to four years in prison and the sentence starts from the date of his arrest,” the Judge said.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.