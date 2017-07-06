Man to spend 4 years in prison for drug trafficking

Justice Nathaniel Ayo-Emmanuel of the Federal High Court Ibadan, on Thursday sentenced Aderemi Ojo, to four years in prison for unlawful dealing in Indian Hemp. Ayo-Emmanuel said he convicted Ojo based on the evidence before him as well as plea of guilt made by the convict. “In order to curb the increasing rate of drug trafficking in the society, Ojo is hereby, sentenced to four years in prison and the sentence starts from the date of his arrest,” the Judge said.

