Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Man United Agree to Sign Lukaku For £75m

Posted on Jul 6, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Manchester United have agreed a £75m fee with Everton to sign Romelu Lukaku, according to Sky sources. But senior Everton sources have told Sky Sports News HQ that no deal has yet been agreed for the 24-year-old. Lukaku’s future at Goodison Park has been in doubt since he rejected a lucrative new contract offer back …

The post Man United Agree to Sign Lukaku For £75m appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.