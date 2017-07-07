Man United close Rodriguez move

MANCHESTER United is closing on the signing of Real Madrid playmaker James Rodriguez, the Colombian international is tired of the life in Madrid and he has set sights on swapping Madrid for Manchester United this summer. The agreement between United and Real Madrid is already in place and the deal could be wrapped up with […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

