Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Lukaku will be a ´great success´ at Manchester United- Hughes – Vanguard

Posted on Jul 6, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Vanguard

Lukaku will be a ´great success´ at Manchester United- Hughes
Vanguard
Coach and former Manchester United player, Mark Hughes believes that Romelu Lukaku will be a big success if he eventually makes the switch to Old Trafford. Lukaku. The Stoke City manager who himself featured in a similar playing position during his …
A deep affection for giant Belgians with questionable first touchesThe Guardian
Everton's Romelu Lukaku to Man Utd: Big transfer deal explainedSkySports
Even Romelu Lukaku departure could not dampen Everton fans' positivity over summer of transfer excitementMirror.co.uk
Goal.com –Premium Times –talkSPORT.com –Irish Times
all 388 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.