Manchester City Striker Toni Duggan Joins Barcelona On Two-year Deal

Manchester city striker Toni Duggan has joined Barcelona on a two-year deal.

The striker made 74 appearances during her stay in Manchester, scoring 31 goals.

The England striker Toni Duggan believes she is joining the world’s biggest club after swapping Manchester City Women for Barcelona.

Duggan told Barca TV: “FC Barcelona, for me, is the biggest club in the world and I wanted to come here and be part of that.

“In England I had a lot of success and I am looking forward to more success. I think there is still one trophy missing in the cabinet for me and, when I spoke to Barcelona, their ambition was to win the Champions League.

“It matched my ambition and (when) you put those two things together it’s the perfect move for myself.”

The England international forward — who will play at the European Championships in Holland this month — is the player chosen by Barça to take the place left by Jenni Hermoso, who left for Paris Saint-Germain, although she can also play wide.

Toni Duggan has signed a deal until June 2019 after spending the last four seasons with Man City, who she joined from Everton.

Duggan has signed a deal until June 2019 after spending the last four seasons with Man City, who she joined from Everton.

