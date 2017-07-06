Manchester United Agree £75m Fee with Everton for Romelu Lukaku

Multiple prominent newspapers are reporting that Manchester United have agreed a fee of around £75m with Everton for striker Romelu Lukaku.

Quoting senior club sources, they are reporting that the deal would be finalized in time ahead of United’s pre-season tour on Sunday although the 24-year-old Belgium international is yet to agree personal terms.

Manchester United have agreed a £75 million deal to sign Romelu Lukaku, sources close to the Old Trafford club have told ESPN FC, although an Everton source has insisted no deal is in place.

DailyMail reports that Lukaku’s move is not linked to that of Wayne Rooney, but United will waive any transfer fee to help facilitate a deal as their captain nears a return to Everton in a separate agreement.

Although Everton sources say no deal or agreement has been reached, United are convinced they are close to securing the 24-year-old footballer, who scored 25 Premier League goals last season, for a fee of around £75m despite indications that Chelsea are still in the chase for the Belgium forward.

BBC also reports that the Jose Mourinho’s side are hopeful of concluding a deal in time for Lukaku to join the squad before they depart for a pre-season tour to the United States on Sunday, as the striker was on a list of forward options he gave to executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward before the end of last season.

Chelsea were thought to be front of the queue to sign him, but he will be heading for Old Trafford once personal terms are agreed and is expected to join up with United when they fly on Sunday.

Mourinho is bringing the 24-year-old forward in to replace Zlatan Ibrahimovic and will now ditch the chase of Morata having secured his top target.

