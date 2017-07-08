Manchester United agree fee for Lukaku

Belgian international striker Romelu Lukaku is set to join Manchester United for a reported £75million ($97m, 85.5m euros), a record fee between British clubs, after the buying club announced Saturday they had reached agreement with Everton.

The 24-year-old’s signing represents a coup for United and their manager Jose Mourinho as the latter’s former club champions Chelsea had earmarked him as their top striking target for the close season.

It brings Mourinho and Lukaku back together again as the Portuguese manager in his second spell as Chelsea manager had sold him to Everton in 2014 for £28million.

United confirmed on Twitter agreement had been reached and said it was “delighted to announce a fee has been agreed with Everton for the transfer of Romelu Lukaku, subject to a medical & personal terms”.

