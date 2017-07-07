Manchester United Defender Regan Poole Joins Northampton On Season-long Loan

Manchester United defender Regan Poole has joined Northampton Town on loan for the season.

Northampton Town manager Justin Edinburgh showed his interest in May and the 19-year-old Wales U21 international defender has now agreed to team up with his former mentor.

Edinburgh gave Poole his league debut at Newport County and the centre-back hopes more competitive football can help speed up his development as he looks to make an impression on Jose Mourinho in the long term.

Poole made his United debut under Louis van Gaal in a Europa League tie against FC Midtjylland in February 2016.

