Manchester United have agreed a £75 million deal for Romelu Lukaku’

According to reports from the BBC, Manchester United have agreed a fee of around £75 million with Everton for striker, Romelu Lukaku. The agreement means United will not now be pursuing their interest in Real Madrid’s Alvaro Morata, said the report. Although the report stated that Everton sources said no deal or agreement had been …

The post Manchester United have agreed a £75 million deal for Romelu Lukaku’ appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

