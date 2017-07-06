Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Manchester United have agreed a £75 million deal for Romelu Lukaku’

Posted on Jul 6, 2017 in News, Sports | 0 comments

According to reports from the BBC, Manchester United have agreed a fee of around £75 million with Everton for striker, Romelu Lukaku. The agreement means United will not now be pursuing their interest in Real Madrid’s Alvaro Morata, said the report. Although the report stated that Everton sources said no deal or agreement had been …

The post Manchester United have agreed a £75 million deal for Romelu Lukaku’ appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.