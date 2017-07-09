Pages Navigation Menu

Manchester United target, Lukaku arrested in Los Angeles

Posted on Jul 9, 2017 in News, Sports | 0 comments

Manchester United target, Romelu Lukaku has been arrested in Los Angeles last week following a noise complaint – and is due to appear in court on 2 October. Lukaku, who is set to have a medical at Manchester United before a £75m move, was given a “misdemeanour citation” after officers responded to five other noise …

