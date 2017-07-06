Pages Navigation Menu

Mane set for Liverpool return after knee surgery

Posted on Jul 6, 2017 in Football | 0 comments

Liverpool's Senegalese midfielder Sadio Mane celebrates after scoring the opening goal of the pre-season International Champions Cup football match between Spanish champions, Barcelona and Liverpool at Wembley stadium in London on August 6, 2016. / AFP PHOTO / Glyn KIRK

Liverpool’s Senegalese star Sadio Mane is due to return to training in around 10 days following knee surgery, the club said on Thursday.

The 25-year-old forward — who shone for Liverpool last season scoring 13 goals after joining from Southampton — suffered the knee injury in the derby with Everton on April 1.

His absence at the Africa Cup of Nations earlier in the year had already proved costly to Liverpool’s title ambitions. Due to the injury Mane missed eight games at the end of the campaign, but Liverpool still secured a crucial Champions League spot.

A statement from the club on Thursday said Mane “is on schedule”, adding he is on course to join training “within a time frame of 10 days”.

“He will continue to be monitored and assessed by the club’s medical staff to ensure he returns in the best shape and ready for the remainder of the pre-season schedule.”

