Manny Pacquiao loses WBO welterweight title on points to Jeff Horn
Los Angeles Times
Manny Pacquiao loses WBO welterweight title on points to Jeff Horn
Los Angeles Times
Manny Pacquiao lost his WBO welterweight world title to Jeff Horn in a stunning, unanimous points decision in a Sunday afternoon bout billed as the Battle of Brisbane in front of more than 51,000 people. The 11-time world champion entered the fight at …
