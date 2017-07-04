Manufacturers spend N378b on power generation – The Nation Newspaper
Manufacturers spend N378b on power generation
Manufacturers spend at least N378 billion on private electricity generation to power their operations as public grid power supply remains unreliable, The Nation learnt yesterday. The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), said the N378 billion was …
