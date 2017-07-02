Pages Navigation Menu

Manufacturing sector witness 7% growth in June- CBN – National Accord

Manufacturing sector witness 7% growth in June- CBN
BY BENJAMIN UMUTEME – Nigeria's manufacturing sector continued its growth for the third consecutive month as the Purchasing. Managers' Index, PMI, stood at 52.9 index points in June 2017 up from 52.2 index point in May. The Central Bank of Nigeria, …
Nigeria: Manufacturing Sector Booms as PMI Hits 52.9 Points in JuneBusiness Post Nigeria (press release) (blog)

