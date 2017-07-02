Manufacturing sector witness 7% growth in June- CBN – National Accord
National Accord
Manufacturing sector witness 7% growth in June- CBN
National Accord
BY BENJAMIN UMUTEME – Nigeria's manufacturing sector continued its growth for the third consecutive month as the Purchasing. Managers' Index, PMI, stood at 52.9 index points in June 2017 up from 52.2 index point in May. The Central Bank of Nigeria, …
Nigeria: Manufacturing Sector Booms as PMI Hits 52.9 Points in June
