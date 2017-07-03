Pages Navigation Menu

MAPOLY Upgraded To Moshood Abiola University of Science and Technology By NUC

Posted on Jul 3, 2017 in Education | 0 comments

The National Universities Commission on Monday gave a recognition letter to an Ogun State Government delegation, granting the approval for the upgrading of the Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, Abeokuta, to Moshood Abiola University of Science and Technology. The NUC Executive Secretary, Prof Abubakar Rasheed, who delivered the approval letter to the Ogun State Governor, Ibikunle Amosun,…

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria.

