Marginalization: Igbos sue Nigerian government over appointment of Funso Doherty as PENCOM DG

Posted on Jul 5, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The South-East has dragged the Nigerian Government before a Federal High Court in Abuja, over the appointment of Mr. Funso Doherty as the Director-General of Pension Commission (PenCom). The region is challenging President Muhammadu Buhari and the Attorney General of the Federation, for failing to appoint a member from the zone as replacement to Mrs. […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

