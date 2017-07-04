WATCH: Mariah Carey takes her kids swimming with sharks – Channel 24
|
Channel 24
|
WATCH: Mariah Carey takes her kids swimming with sharks
Channel 24
Cape Town – Mariah Carey took her twins, Moroccoan and Monroe swimming with sharks in the Bahamas. Now before you get worried, according to the Hero hitmaker the sharks they snorkelled with are totally “gentle.” In pictures and videos on Instagram the …
Mariah Carey blasted over cleavage-showing wetsuit in shark video: 'Gotta have those t**s out?'
Mariah Carey Takes Her Twins Swimming With "Gentle" Sharks
Mariah Carey and twins swim with gentle sharks
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!