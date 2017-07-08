Pages Navigation Menu

Market-Oriented Agriculture Programme launched in Wa – Ghana News Agency

Market-Oriented Agriculture Programme launched in Wa
Wa, July 8, GNA – The Market-Oriented Agriculture Programme (MOAP) has been launched in Wa, with the aim of creating an enabling environment for investment in agriculture infrastructure in the north western part of Ghana. MOAP which is a 160 million …

