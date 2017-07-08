Market-Oriented Agriculture Programme launched in Wa – Ghana News Agency
|
Ghana News Agency
|
Market-Oriented Agriculture Programme launched in Wa
Ghana News Agency
Wa, July 8, GNA – The Market-Oriented Agriculture Programme (MOAP) has been launched in Wa, with the aim of creating an enabling environment for investment in agriculture infrastructure in the north western part of Ghana. MOAP which is a 160 million …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!