Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Marquez, Ochoa slam sporadic VAR use in Confed Cup loss to Portugal – ESPN FC

Posted on Jul 2, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


ESPN FC

Marquez, Ochoa slam sporadic VAR use in Confed Cup loss to Portugal
ESPN FC
Mexico argue with ref vs Portugal 170702 Marco Fabian argues with the referee after he did not consult VAR on a penalty shout late in their loss to Portugal. MOSCOW — Mexico captain Rafa Marquez has questioned FIFA's decision-making in choosing the …
Mexico goalkeeper Ochoa deserves move to top European teamGoal.com
FIFA Confederations CupEurosport.co.uk
Gelson fills in for Ronaldo against MexicoTimes of India
ESPN FC –City Watch (blog) –Sport Witness
all 16 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.