Marquez, Ochoa slam sporadic VAR use in Confed Cup loss to Portugal – ESPN FC

Marquez, Ochoa slam sporadic VAR use in Confed Cup loss to Portugal
Mexico argue with ref vs Portugal 170702 Marco Fabian argues with the referee after he did not consult VAR on a penalty shout late in their loss to Portugal. MOSCOW — Mexico captain Rafa Marquez has questioned FIFA's decision-making in choosing the …
Mexico goalkeeper Ochoa deserves move to top European team
FIFA Confederations Cup
Gelson fills in for Ronaldo against Mexico
