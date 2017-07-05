Marriage decrease in 2015‚ divorces also show a decline: Stats SA – Times LIVE
|
Times LIVE
|
Marriage decrease in 2015‚ divorces also show a decline: Stats SA
Times LIVE
The Marriages and Divorces statistical release for 2015 found that the highest number of marriages was recorded in 2008 and the lowest number in 2015. File photo. Image: iSTOCK. There were 138,267 civil marriages recorded in 2015‚ a decrease of 8‚1% …
How many South Africans are getting divorced
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!