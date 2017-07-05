Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Massive outrage in India as hotel denies couple room

Posted on Jul 5, 2017 in World | 0 comments

A massive outrage has erupted in India after a Hindu-Muslim married couple was denied a room by a hotel in the southern city of Bengaluru just because they ascribed to different religions. Shafeek Subaida Hakkim, the Muslim man, had gone with his Hindu wife Divya D.V. to Olive Residency hotel for a room, but the…

The post Massive outrage in India as hotel denies couple room appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.