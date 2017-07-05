Massive outrage in India as hotel denies couple room

A massive outrage has erupted in India after a Hindu-Muslim married couple was denied a room by a hotel in the southern city of Bengaluru just because they ascribed to different religions. Shafeek Subaida Hakkim, the Muslim man, had gone with his Hindu wife Divya D.V. to Olive Residency hotel for a room, but the…

The post Massive outrage in India as hotel denies couple room appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

