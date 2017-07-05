Massive Shake-Up in Nigerian Police,, Top Officers Affected

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has approved the redeployment of four Commissioners of Police for effective and efficient policing. The affected officers are: Johnson Kokumo, the Commissioner of Police, Armament, is now in charge of the Edo Command; David Akinremi, the Commissioner of Police and Deputy Force Secretary, is now in charge of the Taraba […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

