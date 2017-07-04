MASSOB faults Ohanaeze’s, South-East leaders’ decision to remain in Nigeria

• Don blames threat of breakup on 1970 peace deal without remedies

• Igbo will lose if they secede from Nigeria, says APC chieftain

The Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) has condemned South-East governors and the leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo on their decision to remain in Nigeria. It described their decision as unacceptable.

In a statement issued in Abakaliki yesterday by its Director of Information, Edeso Samuel, MASSOB said that their decision to remain in Nigeria amounts to shameful, disgraceful, abomination and act of sabotage.

It said that for the governors and Ohanaeze Ndigbo to take such dangerous decision for over 50 million Igbo and Biafrans without their consent means that they don’t have the interest of Ndigbo at heart.

The statement read: “These so-called leaders want to mortgage the destiny and future of these young generation because of their interest and greed. These South-East governors and the Ohanaeze leadership want to play good boy in the hand of their political masters who use them as tools against the wish and desire of Ndigbo and Biafrans.”

Meanwhile, a political scientist, emeritus Prof. John Adebunmi Ayoade, formerly of the University of Ibadan (UI), has traced the source of the current breakup threat rocking the foundation of Nigeria and the unabated violence starring it in the face, to the failure of the peace that ended the 1967 to 1970 Civil War to address the root causes of the war and the factors that oil the war machine.

Ayoade, who stated this at a public lecture with the theme, “The Challenge of Peace and Security in Times of Economic Recession – The Nigerian Experience”, at the Federal University, Oye-Ekiti, also blamed the endemic poverty among the general populace on politics of sectional interest that displaced politics of national interest shortly after the 1960 Independence.

According to him, Nigerian leaders as at that time were more interested in obtaining peace than addressing the causative factors. He said: “Unfortunately, the (colonialists) Nigerian successors invested more in the division for sectional political advantage. This was because shortly before political independence, politics as a process of allocation of powers and national resources has been appropriated as an allocation enterprise for sectional interests. With time, the gap between national and sectional interests widened to a point that national interest tended towards zero.

“There is an incongruity between the design of the country and the post-independence vision and mission of the country. Such a mismatch is clearly demonstrated in the purpose of federalism and practice of federalism in Nigeria. The practice of federalism in Nigeria is bedeviled by the boss syndrome which results in the hierarchical ordering of government of the federation rather than the co-equality of governmental jurisdictions.”

The scholar said apart from the fact that the replacement of national interest with sectional interest aimed at enriching the political elite, but pauperise the general populace, same elite had furthered their game of self-centeredness through the creation of states, which according to him, they use as conduit-pipe to further enrich themselves with state funds.

He said it was worrisome and did not portray Nigerians as a serious people 70 years since late Chief Obafemi Awolowo said Nigeria was a mere geographical expression. In another development, the National Treasurer of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief George Moghalu, has said that Ndigbo would stand to lose out much should the Biafra secession succeed.

Moghalu, who spoke at an Anambra Consensus Forum in Awka yesterday, said that about 50 per cent of the property in Abuja and Lagos are owned by the Igbo, lamenting that there may be no space to accommodated such property in view of the limited land in the South-East.

Moghalu was also concerned that most of those clamouring for Biafra secession are ignorant of what they are demanding for, since the same people talking about Igbo presidency in 2023 are the ones talking about Biafra project.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News.

