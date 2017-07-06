Masterkraft to release debut album tomorrow July 7th

BY ROTIMI AGBANA

Popular music producer, Sunday Ginikachukwu Nweke, better known as ‘Masterkraft’ is fully prepared to release his debut album titled ‘Unlimited’.

Ahead of the release of the highly anticipated album, the super producer, DJ, artiste, multi-instrumentalist, and songwriter spoke to Vanguard about the album, his sojourn in the music industry and many more revealing facts about his relationship with former protégé, CDQ and also, the news that he recently produced a song for American Pop Star, Jason Derulo.

He explained the title ‘Unlimited’ as being free with his sound and expression on the tape, as well as touching different genres of music ranging from Pop, R&B, afro-beat, highlife, saying with a smile “I am just limitless”.

The 17-track album features top artistes like Flavour, Tekno, Davido from Nigeria, Sarkodie from Ghana, Locko from Cameroon, and Mi Casa from South Africa.

Masterkraft expressed confidence that the album will inspire upcoming acts to be limitless and go beyond their boundaries, the reason he said, for his penchant to always look for fresh talents to work with.

Interacting with Vanguard also revealed a new side to the beat maestro when he announced his intention to explore the commercial side of his being a DJ on the side.

On his plan for Ajegunle where he grew up, Masterkraft disclosed that plans are already in place to give back to the community by sponsoring a massive talent show to further expose hidden talents in the area.

The Unlimited Tape is set for release on various digital platforms on Friday, 7th July, 2017.

The post Masterkraft to release debut album tomorrow July 7th appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

