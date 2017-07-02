Match Day 27 results in NPFL

Following are the results of Match Day 27 fixtures in the 2016/2017 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL), played on Sunday: MFM FC 2-1 ABS FC Shooting Stars FC 2-0 Wikki Tourists FC Lobi Stars 3-1 Rangers International FC IfeanyiUbah 2-0 Katsina United Niger Tornadoes 1-0 Remo Stars Akwa United 1-0 Enyimba International El-Kanemi Warriors 1-0 Plateau United Nasarawa United 1-1 Gombe United Sunshine Stars 1-0 Abia Warriors

