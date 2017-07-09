Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Matiang’i imposes 90-day curfew in parts of Lamu, Garissa, Tana River over terrorism – The Standard

Posted on Jul 9, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Capital FM Kenya

Matiang'i imposes 90-day curfew in parts of Lamu, Garissa, Tana River over terrorism
The Standard
Acting Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i on Saturday imposed a three-month dusk to dawn curfew in Lamu, Tana River and Garissa counties to contain increased attacks by Al-Shabaab militia. This came hours after the militants horded together and …
Matiang'i swings into swift action after assuming Nkaissery's roleNairobi News (satire) (press release) (blog)

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.