Matiang’i imposes 90-day curfew in parts of Lamu, Garissa, Tana River over terrorism – The Standard
|
Capital FM Kenya
|
Matiang'i imposes 90-day curfew in parts of Lamu, Garissa, Tana River over terrorism
The Standard
Acting Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i on Saturday imposed a three-month dusk to dawn curfew in Lamu, Tana River and Garissa counties to contain increased attacks by Al-Shabaab militia. This came hours after the militants horded together and …
Matiang'i swings into swift action after assuming Nkaissery's role
