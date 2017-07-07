Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Mbaka: I hear cries in Aso Rock

Posted on Jul 7, 2017 in News | 0 comments

FIERY ROMAN Catholic priest, Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka has dropped a bombshell on the ailing President Muhammad Buhari. Mbaka, who was giving a talk at his weekly prayer ministration on Wednesday at his Adoration ground, Emene Nike, Enugu y, said that he heard cries of wailing and lamentation coming from the Aso Rock Presidential Villa, […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.